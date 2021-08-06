Noted Kerala sculptor, cartoonist P.S. Banarji passes away at 41

A recipient of the Lalithakala Akademi Fellowship, he was undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram for post-COVID complications

Cartoonist, sculptor and folk singer P.S. Banarji passed away at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Friday. He was 41. A resident of Sasthamcotta in Kollam district, he was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

A recipient of the Lalithakala Akademi Fellowship, Banarji was noted for his Ayyankali and Buddha sculptures at Venganur and Koduman. Known for his rendition of a string of folk songs, including the popular 'Tharaka Pennale', he was working as a graphic designer in an IT firm in the capital.

Dignitaries from various fields, artists and Ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal condoled his death. He is survived by wife Jayaprabha and children, Oscar and Nobel.