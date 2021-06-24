Noted Kerala photographer and filmmaker Sivan passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 June 2021 10:35 IST

Veteran photographer and filmmaker Sivan passed away here in the early hours of Thursday. He was 89.

Known as Kerala's first professional press photographer, he established the well-known Sivan's Studio at Statue in Thiruvananthapuram in 1959.

He is the father of the filmmakers Sangeeth Sivan, Santhosh Sivan (director and cinematographer) and Sanjeev Sivan. He also leaves behind a daughter, Sarita Rajiv.

Sivan drew attention in the film world as the still photographer for the 1965 classic Chemmeen, directed by Ramu Kariat based on the novel of the same name by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai.

He was the director of the films Abhayam, Keshu, Yagam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Kilivathil and Oru Yatra, several of which won awards at State and national arenas. He was also the producer of the 1973 movie Swapnam.

Historic moments

As a press photographer, he captured several historic moments, including the swearing-in ceremony of the first Ministry in Kerala led by E. M. S. Namboodiripad in 1957.

Sivasankaran Nair, who later became famous as 'Sivan,' was born in Haripad in 1932. His wife, Chandramani Sivan, predeceased him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death. The Sivan's Studio in Thiruvananthapuram was a popular meeting place for prominent personalities in the cultural realm, the Chief Minister recalled.