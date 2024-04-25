‘Note for vote’ allegation against BJP in Thrissur

April 25, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered money to influence voters at Olari in Thrissur, alleged Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate V.S. Sunilkumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged that the BJP distributed ₹500 among voters of Sivaramapuram colony, Olari. There are 121 voters in the colony.

“This is the first time Thrissur has witnessed a tendency to influence voters with money. The BJP is trying to question the integrity of voters here. The BJP is not going to win the constituency, despite how much money they pour here,” Mr. Sunilkumar said. There were also efforts to divide people along the communal line, he said.

Condemning the ‘Note for Vote’ move of the BJP, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan said the effort of the BJP is to destabilise democracy.

“Crores of money has reached Thrissur in ‘Kodakara model’ to destabilise the polling process. The squad to check smuggling money is not active. The police should be deployed to stop this tendency,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.