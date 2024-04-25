GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Note for vote’ allegation against BJP in Thrissur

It was alleged that the BJP distributed ₹500 among voters of Sivaramapuram colony, Olari

April 25, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered money to influence voters at Olari in Thrissur, alleged Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate V.S. Sunilkumar.

It was alleged that the BJP distributed ₹500 among voters of Sivaramapuram colony, Olari. There are 121 voters in the colony.

“This is the first time Thrissur has witnessed a tendency to influence voters with money. The BJP is trying to question the integrity of voters here. The BJP is not going to win the constituency, despite how much money they pour here,” Mr. Sunilkumar said. There were also efforts to divide people along the communal line, he said.

Condemning the ‘Note for Vote’ move of the BJP, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan said the effort of the BJP is to destabilise democracy.

“Crores of money has reached Thrissur in ‘Kodakara model’ to destabilise the polling process. The squad to check smuggling money is not active. The police should be deployed to stop this tendency,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.