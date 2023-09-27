HamberMenu
Not scared of arrest: M.K. Kannan

Not aware of investments of Aravindakshan

September 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leader and vice-president of Kerala Bank M.K. Kannan, who has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, said here on Wednesday that he was not scared of arrest.

“I was imprisoned during the Emergency period. I am not scared of ED arrest. I don’t have any connection with the Karuvannur scam. I don’t hold any benami accounts. My financial transactions are transparent,” he said.

‘‘The ED, which summoned me for questioning, kept me waiting for hours. They asked a few questions in just three minutes. That is their way of torturing. It will create an impression in public that I was questioned for hours,’’ he said.

Mr. Kannan said he did not know anything about the investments of P.R. Aravindakshan, who was arrested by the ED on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case of Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

It was a calculated attempt to destroy the cooperative sector in the State, he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress will start protest rallies against the alleged corruption in the cooperative sector from Friday. Suresh Gopi will lead the BJP rally against the scam.

