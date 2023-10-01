Not officially informed about merger with LJD, says RJD Kerala unit

October 01, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Kerala State committee is yet to get any official communication from its national leadership on the proposed merger with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

This was announced by RJD State president John John after a State committee meeting held here on Sunday. He said that a seven-member team from the State had met party national president Lalu Prasad Yadav and other national leaders at Patna in Bihar on September 27,28, and 29. The national leaders informed them that no decision had been taken as yet on the merger with the LJD and that Mr. John can continue as State president for three years.

Mr. John also said that the party would continue to be an alliance partner of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The State committee is of the view that the LJD is attempting to strike a bargain with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) through the merger plan as that party had completely failed on the organisational front. This comes against the backdrop of the merger meeting planned in Kozhikode on October 12. The LJD, which is now part of the LDF, has maintained that it would remain in the alliance.

