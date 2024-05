Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he was unaware of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign tour.

Queried by mediapersons regarding the Chief Minister’s trip, he said, “Thank you very much for informing me. At least you have informed me”. He also said he had in the past written to the President that Raj Bhavan was not informed about the Chief Minister’s foreign trips.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.