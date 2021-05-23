Kerala

Not disappointed, says Chennithala

Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said that he would abide by the party high command’s decision to appoint fellow partyman V.D. Satheesan as the new Leader of the Opposition in Kerala.

Mr. Chennithala told reporters here on Sunday that he was not disappointed by the party’s decision. He wished Mr. Satheesan success in his new endeavour. “It is a highly challenging time. Everyone should come together to strengthen the Congress and the United Democratic Front,” he said.

