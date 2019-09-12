Not all roses at the floriculture hub of Seelyampatty

The flower market is alive at 4 a.m. in Seelyampatty, a village in the Cumbom valley. The farmers are busy bringing large loads of flowers to the market. They are repacked in containers to be sent to different destinations.

Central Kerala receives its share of flowers from Seelyampatty. Onam, the main season for flowers, is getting over though the business here continues as usual.

The interiors of the village look like a flower carpet in different hues. But all is not rosy for them.

Severe shortage of water and fluctuating prices are pushing the farmers to the brink. Varun, a farmer at Seelayampatty, says the price of jasmine which reached ₹1,200 a kg has dropped to ₹800 in a single day. It may fall further in the coming days. Though jasmine is the costliest flower in the market, it is cultivated in a very small area.

The price of jamanthi (chrysanthemum) which rose to ₹300 a kg has dropped to ₹200 and marigold which fetched ₹70 prior to Onam is down to ₹30.

“You have to harvest the flowers every day and only fresh ones are taken to the market. If damaged or delayed, they cannot be sold. The prices depend solely on the demand and orders from customers,” says Lakshmi, another farmer.

Mullaperiyar dam

The farmers also cultivate small onion as inter-crop along with rose plants. Varun says the small onion is ready for harvest. However, the price is only ₹20 a kg.

The scale of cultivation has dwindled in the floriculture hub over the years. Pandyan has left a portion of his land uncultivated owing to lack of water. The delayed monsoon had an impact on the farms of Seelyampatty. Water from the Mullaperiyar dam was released to the farms only a few days ago. And the cultivation schedule has been disturbed. Plants with dried-up flowers can be seen in large areas in the village.

Though the flowers are ready for harvest throughout the year, business is dull during the monsoon months. The wedding season and Sabarimala pilgrimage season are important. The village had received mild rain, that too just two times, this season. With the water in the Mullaperiyar dam not up to the expected level, the farmers are a worried lot. They say the dam used to be in its full capacity by this time of the year.