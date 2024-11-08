Not afraid of any probe, says Mamkootathil

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Palakkad byelection Rahul Mamkootathil said on Friday that he was not afraid of any investigation into the allegations of black money dealings that ensued the Tuesday midnight raids at KPM Regency hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) had alleged that Mr. Mamkotathil was in receipt of black money at the hotel.

The UDF candidate said that even if the police register a case, it would benefit him.

But he demanded that the police should register the statement of CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu soon. He said the police should investigate and reach a conclusion without delay. “I shall not tolerate the move to calumniate me by prolonging the investigation into such a baseless allegation,” he said.

He alleged that it was a conspiracy by two leaders of the CPI(M) with the help of one or two mediapersons. He said the case would not last beyond November 23, the day of the counting of votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.