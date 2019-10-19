Not a cakewalk for any candidate in Aroor

With the high-decibel poll campaign coming to a close, no political front is expecting a cakewalk in the byelection in the Aroor Assembly constituency on Monday.

On Saturday, the final day of the open campaign, all major political fronts made an all-out effort to woo voters.

Supporters of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Manu C. Pulickal of the CPI(M), United United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shanimol Usman of the Congress and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K.P. Prakash Babu took to the streets during the final hours of the campaign in the constituency.

LDF’s sitting seat

Of five constituencies going to the bypolls, Aroor is LDF’s sole sitting seat. The bypoll is seen as a litmus test for the ruling front, especially the CPI(M), as the result would be considered an assessment of the three-and-a- half-year-old LDF government in the State. Considered a CPI(M) bastion, LDF candidate A.M. Ariff romped to victory in Aroor in the 2016 Assembly elections by a margin of 38,519 votes. However, things turned topsy turvy in the 2019 Parliament polls when UDF candidate Shanimol Usman gained a lead of 648 votes against her rival in the Assembly segment.

While the LDF, trying to retain the seat, is seeking continuity and promises overall development, the UDF is banking on the anti-incumbency factor.

The Congress believes Ms. Usman’s performance in the Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha polls and her connect with voters in the constituency will help turn the tide in her favour.

Caste votes

All major fronts are looking for a consolidation of various religious and caste votes to win the seat.

The Ezhava community is a dominant force in the constituency. It is also home to a large number of Muslim and Christian voters.

With an eye on majority Hindu votes, the UDF, during the course of the campaign, alleged that the State government had cheated devotees on the Sabarimala issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing an election meeting in Aroor, however, countered this by stating that the government was committed to maintaining the Sabarimala temple with all its magnificence.

Congress’s failure to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre was raised by the LDF in a bid to win minority votes. The NDA is largely banking on the Ezhava community to repeat its past performance in the constituency.

Controversies

The campaign was also marred by controversies including a police case registered under non-bailable sections against Ms. Usman for blocking a road repair work, ‘Putanas’ remark made by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran and the controversy surrounding the alleged ‘feast’ arranged by the family of the LDF candidate for the soldiers of Sir C.P. Ramaswamy Aiyar.

A total of six candidates are in fray for the bypoll.