Norwegian firm plans ₹150-cr. investment in Kerala’s food-processing sector

Orkla evinces interest in investment in State’s renewable energy sector

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 06, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Norwegian food major Orkla Foods is willing to make an investment of ₹150 crore in Kerala’s food processing sector, Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Orkla Branded Consumer Goods, has informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Orkla Foods would help the State set up a food processing research centre, which would help farmers earn more income from their produce, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Norwegian firm has a 68% stake in Eastern Condiments, a prominent spices brand of Kerala, and Orkla India has been expanding its operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Orkla is also interested in investment in the renewable energy sector, Mr. Johansen is believed to have said.

Value-added products

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that Kerala is one of the main centres producing value-added products from spices.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kerala is on the third spot as far as seafood exports are concerned, boasting several seafood exporting firms having European accreditation. Kerala also has a glut of production of the Nendran variety of banana, tapioca and jackfruit. It is to make use of these possibilities that the State government is giving more attention to the food processing sector, Mr. Vijayan said.

Nodal officer

The Industries department is engaging a special nodal officer to help companies which will make an investment of ₹ 100 crore or more. The State will engage a nodal officer for Orkla Foods for any hand holding that may be required following their investment, he added.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, vice chairman of the State Planning Board, V.K. Ramachandran, Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa, Kerala government's Officer on Special Duty in New Delhi Venu Rajamani and the Indian embassy consular were part of the discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app