ADVERTISEMENT

Norwegian delegation lauds Kerala’s industrial policy

April 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The observation came at an ‘Investors’ Summit with Norwegian Companies’ organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce on Wednesday as a follow-up to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Norway visit in 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level Norwegian delegation that is on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram has praised Kerala’s industrial policy as helpful for attracting investments to the State, the government has said.

The observation came at an ‘Investors’ Summit with Norwegian Companies’ organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce on Wednesday as a follow-up to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Norway visit in 2022.

The Norwegian delegation was led by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Norway in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who presided, said certain sectors had been identified where Kerala and Norway could build trade relations. Areas of cooperation included marine products, spices, textiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and medical equipment. The new industrial policy would drive industrial growth in the State, Mr. Rajeeve said.

A high-level team had been appointed for framing an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment policy for the State, he added.

Norwegian companies were keen to invest in the State, Cristian Carter, Director, Innovation Norway, said on the occasion.

Ganesh Shenoy B., chairman, Norwegian Business Association India, Industries director S. Harikishore, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) deputy general manager Sebastian Thomas, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US