HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Norwegian delegation lauds Kerala’s industrial policy

The observation came at an ‘Investors’ Summit with Norwegian Companies’ organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce on Wednesday as a follow-up to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Norway visit in 2022.

April 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level Norwegian delegation that is on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram has praised Kerala’s industrial policy as helpful for attracting investments to the State, the government has said.

The observation came at an ‘Investors’ Summit with Norwegian Companies’ organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce on Wednesday as a follow-up to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Norway visit in 2022.

The Norwegian delegation was led by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Norway in India.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who presided, said certain sectors had been identified where Kerala and Norway could build trade relations. Areas of cooperation included marine products, spices, textiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and medical equipment. The new industrial policy would drive industrial growth in the State, Mr. Rajeeve said.

A high-level team had been appointed for framing an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment policy for the State, he added.

Norwegian companies were keen to invest in the State, Cristian Carter, Director, Innovation Norway, said on the occasion.

Ganesh Shenoy B., chairman, Norwegian Business Association India, Industries director S. Harikishore, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) deputy general manager Sebastian Thomas, were present.

Related Topics

Kerala / industrial production / investments

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.