Norwegian Ambassador visits Cochin Shipyard

Madhu S. Nair (centre), Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, explaining the controls of fully electric transport ferries being built by CSL for ASKO Maritime, a Norwegian company, to Hans Jacob Frydenlund (right), Norwegian Ambassador. Venu Rajamony (left), Officer on Special Duty External Cooperation, Kerala Government, is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 30, 2022 23:06 IST

Potential collaboration in new and emerging technologies discussed

The Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, and the Innovation Norway team visited Cochin Shipyard Limited on Monday. Mr. Jacob Frydenlund held discussions with Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Madhu S. Nair, who explained the ongoing projects. The CSL has a long history of association with Norwegian clients and maritime companies, and the shipyard has delivered around 35 vessels in the past 20 years with technology partners from Norway. Potential collaboration in new and emerging technologies on the shipping front was also discussed during the meeting. A detailed presentation on CSL's plans into the green shipping front was made to the Ambassador and the Norwegian contingent. The Ambassador also visited the Kochi Water Metro hybrid electric ferries, which are under construction at the yard. Cochin Shipyard is currently building two Autonomous Electric Zero Emission vessels for the Norwegian company ASKO Maritime.