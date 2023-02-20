Norwegian ambassador visits Kochi-Muziris Biennale

February 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

KOCHI

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale showcases some of the greatest modern artworks that are completely honest and created with sincerity, Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund said on Monday.

“It is of high significance that the Biennale has paved the way for the exhibition of the global arts itself,” he said after visiting the contemporary art festival.

In fact, the creations of Norwegian artists impressed Hans Jacob Frydenlund, who along with his wife, spent considerable time extolling the beauty of the works. Two renowned artists from Norway, Elle Marja Eira and Hilde Skancke, are exhibiting their artworks at the Biennale this time.

“The works of both of them are beautiful and powerful. They are the pride of our nation,” the Norwegian Ambassador said.

The Biennale provides a unique experience as it reflects the various cultures from across the world and a myriad choice of subjects under a single roof, Hans Jacob Frydenlund said.

Kochi Biennale Foundation President Bose Krishnamachari and International Partnership and Programs-In-Charge Shwetal A. Patel earlier accorded a warm welcome to the Norwegian Ambassador and his wife at the Fort Kochi Aspinwall House.