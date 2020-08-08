Northern districts put on high alert

Evacuation of people mooted

Northern districts of the State have been put on alert for torrential rain on Sunday also.

Idukki, Wayanad, and Malappuram can expect extremely heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the three districts on red alert. Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod too can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange alert has been issued in the districts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has recommended the evacuation of people in landslip and flood-prone regions in the districts put on red alert as a precautionary measure.

The KSDMA has advised the public to avoid travel in the hilly regions between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) is likely to continue in parts of the State on Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea as strong winds with speeds touching 50-60 kmph are likely along the Kerala, Karnataka coasts, and Lakshadweep region.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday. During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Vadakara received 33 cm rainfall, while Peermadeand Vythiri received 19 cm each.