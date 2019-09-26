Northeast monsoon will be normal in 2019, says SASCOF

The 2019 northeast monsoon, lasting from October to December, is likely to be normal over the southern peninsula, the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) said on Wednesday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the climate outlook for the season, prepared at the 15th session of SASCOF, which is under way in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are expecting normal rainfall during the season in southeast India, but it is likely to be on the positive side. Last year, we had a deficient northeast monsoon,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, said.

“We are not issuing State-wise forecasts. The amount of rainfall is highly variable. It varies from one year to another. And sometimes, within the season itself, there can be large variations. But, for the region, we are expecting a normal rainfall,” Dr. Mohapatra said.

On the other hand, most parts of Sri Lanka, Maldives, and eastern parts of Myanmar, are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during this period. “Above normal rainfall is also likely over some northern parts of South Asia. However, below-normal rainfall is likely over southern parts of Myanmar and some areas of foothills of the Himalayas,” the consensus climate outlook said.

The outlook was developed by assessing prevailing global climatic conditions that influence South Asian climate and seasonal forecasts from different climate models around the globe.

“Currently, neutral El Nino/ Southern Oscillation conditions are prevailing in the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean dipole is in the positive mode over the Indian Ocean. These parameters are likely to continue at their current level during October to December,” SASCOF said.