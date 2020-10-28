Northeast monsoon sets in over Kerala

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely till November 1

The northeast monsoon has commenced over Kerala, said the India Meteorological Department’s centre here on Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon has fully withdrawn from the country and the northeast monsoon has officially arrived over the southern peninsula. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at one or two places in Kerala till November 1, the IMD said in a weather update.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to be on guard against lightning strikes during the monsoon season.

In an advisory, the KSDMA asked the people to avoid open spaces, including rooftops and grounds and high locations, during lightning. The chances of lightning strikes are higher between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The warning especially applies to hilly regions where they can prove more dangerous.

KSDMA directive

In preparation for the northeast monsoon season, the KSDMA had directed local bodies and government departments to follow the guidelines given in the ‘Monsoon preparedness and emergency response plan’ for the State.

The State had recorded 27% excess rainfall during the 2019 northeast monsoon season. All districts except Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram had reported either excess or large excess in rainfall during the 2019 season. The three districts had recorded normal rainfall. The 2020 southwest monsoon rainfall was normal for Kerala.

The Lakshadweep islands had recorded 164% excess rainfall during the 2019 northeast monsoon.