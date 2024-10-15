Northeast monsoon sets in over Kerala; orange alert for two districts on Wednesday

Northeast monsoon set in over Kerala on Tuesday with the easterly and northeasterly winds setting in over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

Simultaneously, southwest monsoon completely withdrew from the country on Tuesday.

In connection with the commencing of northeast monsoon, a well-marked low pressure area has formed over central part of south Bay of Bengal and fairly widespread to moderate rainfall occurred over southeast peninsula triggered by the system with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the depression over west-central Arabian Sea off the Oman coast is likely to move westwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area in the next six hours.

Similarly, the well-marked low pressure area over the central part of south Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 24 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Under the influence of the system and associated features, the State is likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram and Kannur on Wednesday warning of heavy to very heavy rain and a yellow alert for the remaining districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, predicting isolated heavy rain.