Northeast monsoon likely to start on Saturday

After the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the country on Sunday, a week later than the normal schedule, the northeast monsoon is likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India on October 29, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Normally, the southwest monsoon starts receding from the northwestern parts of India on September 17, and withdraws completely from the country by October 15. The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon heralds the beginning of the north-easterly winds that bring the northeast monsoon to parts of Southeast Peninsular India, including Kerala.

The cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal delayed the onset of the northeast monsoon. The State received a normal southwest monsoon, getting 1,736.6 mm of rainfall against the long-period average of 2018.6 mm. The State used to get an average 492 mm of rain during the northeast rainfall.