Northeast monsoon intensifies, Orange alert in Idukki today

November 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The northeast monsoon is set to enter another vigorous mode over Kerala, triggered by the strong northeasterlies. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, a trough of low in the easterlies lies over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level with an embedded cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood.

Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation also lies over the southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under the combined influence of the weather systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across the State for the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for Idukki on Friday warning of very heavy rain, while a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain has been issued for the rest of Kerala except the four districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode registered the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta with 8 cm.

