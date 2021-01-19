Northeast monsoon finally bids adieu to State

Delayed withdrawal marked by surplus rainfall in January

The northeast monsoon rains, marked by a delayed withdrawal this season, have finally ceased over Kerala and the rest of the southern peninsula, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The delayed withdrawal was marked by a surplus rainfall in January alone.

1,763% surplus

According to IMD figures, Kerala received a surplus of 1,763% — a large excess in IMD terminology — between January 1 and January 19.

While the normal rainfall for the 19-day period is 5.6 mm, the State, overall, received 104.3 mm. All 14 districts recorded a large excess (60% or above than normal) during this period, according to the IMD Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

On the other hand, the State had recorded 26% deficient rainfall during the ‘official’ northeast monsoon period from October 1 to December 31. Whereas the normal rainfall for the period is 491.6 mm, the State received only 365.3 mm.

Seven districts — Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta — reported normal rainfall during this period while the other seven districts reported rainfall deficiency.

Delayed onset too

In 2020, the northeast monsoon had a delayed onset as well. The IMD formally announced the onset on October 28.

Officially, the 2020 northeast monsoon season will be categorised as deficient for Kerala despite the delayed withdrawal and the heavy rainfall in January 2021, the IMD officials said. Only the rainfall received during the official NE monsoon period from October 1 to December 31 will be taken into account. The January rainfall will be included in the winter rainfall (January and February) season for 2021.