Northeast monsoon active in State; Orange alert for three districts today

November 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A man riding his bicycle through water logged Poornathrayeesa temple road in Tripunithura on Friday.

A man riding his bicycle through water logged Poornathrayeesa temple road in Tripunithura on Friday.

The northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala with most parts of the State receiving isolated heavy to very heavy spells for the last two days. Mancompu in Alappuzha received the highest rainfall of 12 cm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Anakayam in Malappuram with 11 cm, and Angadipuram in Malappuram and Chemberi in Kannur with 9 cm each.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough of low extends from north interior Karnataka to the cyclonic circulation. Under the influence of strong lower easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, southern Peninsular India, including Kerala, is likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls for the next three days, said the bulletin.

An orange alert has been issued for three districts - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram - on Sunday warning of very heavy rainfall, and a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Palakkad warning of isolated heavy rains.

