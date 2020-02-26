North Wayanad records 166 bird species

KALPETTA

26 February 2020 00:12 IST

Survey part of Kerala Bird Atlas Project

A comprehensive dry season bird survey that concluded in the North Wayanad forest division of the district on Monday recorded 166 species.

The three-day survey was organised jointly by the State Forest Department and Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology as a part of the ambitious Kerala Bird Atlas Project, an ongoing citizens’ science project in the State.

When the project would be completed, it could provide a complete profile of bird distribution and abundance in the State, said C.K. Vishnudas, district coordinator of the bird atlas project.

As many as 10 species of raptors such as Egyptian vulture, crested serpent eagle, Oriental honey buzzard, shikra, crested goshawk, common buzzard, rufous-bellied eagle, common kestrel, white-eyed buzzard and black eagle were sighted from the North Wayanad mountain ranges during the survey. Raptors come under Schedule I species of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and have apex predator status in an ecosystem, said Mr.Vishnudas. The Egyptian vulture was spotted at the Brahmagiri hill region.

Seven species of pigeons, eight species of woodpeckers, four species of drongos, six species of bulbuls and nine species of babblers were also recorded.

A rare sighting of blue-breasted quail was recorded at the Banasura grasslands. Endemic birds including grey-headed bulbul, Malabar grey hornbill, rufous babbler, Nilgiri wood pigeon, Nilgiri flycatcher, white-bellied treepie, flame-throated bulbul, white-bellied blue flycatcher, crimson-backed sunbird and Malabar barbet were spotted in various parts of the region.

Migratory birds

Sixteen species of migratory birds, including seven species of warblers, were spotted during the survey.

The survey was coordinated by R.L. Rathish and A. Shahil of the Hume Centre. South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Bishnoi supervised the programme. Range forest officers and deputy range officers V. Ratheesan, A. Biju and M.K. Rajive Kumar coordinated the field-level activities. Ornithologists Mr. Vishnudas, B. Sahana, K. Swetha, K.K. Lathika , K.G. Dilip, and R. Arun led various camps.