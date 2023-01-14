North Paravur Sub-RTO office comes second in vehicle registration in Ernakulam

January 14, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The North Paravur Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO) has come to record the second highest number of vehicle registrations in Ernakulam district after the Ernakulam RTO.

While a total of 5.06 lakh vehicles are registered with the Ernakulam RTO, it is 2.52 lakh in the case of N. Paravur.

“Home to mostly narrow but congested roads, the number of vehicles registered in North Paravur is set to increase further since work is under way to develop the narrow Edappally-Ramanattukara National Highway 66 corridor that passes through the region as a six-lane, semi-access controlled stretch by mid-2025. This is apart from the upgradation of the 25-km accident-prone Vypeen-Munambam road under a ₹36-crore World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project,” said an official who was associated with public-transportation initiatives in the Greater Kochi area.

In addition, a 16-metre-wide parallel road will be developed as part of the ₹2,600-crore coastal highway project. These roads will usher in better connectivity to the densely populated Goshree islands and North Paravur,” he added.

Sources in the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) said vehicle registrations at the North Paravur Sub RTO came second after the Ernakulam RTO following the formation of a Sub RTO at Angamaly to take pressure away from the Aluva Sub RTO. “The North Paravur office covers approximately 30% of the population of Kochi and the 25-km densely-populated Vypeen-Munambam stretch. The Goshree islands alone account for nearly 1 lakh of the 2.52 lakh vehicles that come under the office.

Interestingly, approximately 70% of the number of vehicles that are registered at the North Paravur office are two-wheelers, mainly because of narrow roads and a substantial number of people commuting to Kochi city for work.

The proximity of the Goshree region to the High Court and the central-business district (CBD) and inadequate public transport are among the reasons for people investing in two-wheelers and to a lesser extent in cars. The number of vehicles that were registered at the office in 2022 was approximately 25% more than in 2021, a phenomenal rise, despite the lull in vehicle purchase in early 2021 owing to the pandemic. The relative lull in purchase of vehicles during the months of December and January due to sale of 2022 models is expected to rise in February and March, the sources said.

The improved road connectivity from North Paravur and Goshree islands to Edappally and the trio of Goshree bridges and the subsequent increase in number of vehicles will in turn necessitate the construction of an underpass at Edappally Junction and bridges parallel to the first and third Goshree bridges, PWD sources said.