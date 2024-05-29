GIFT a SubscriptionGift
North Paravur records 112 mm rainfall

Published - May 29, 2024 10:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

After being largely spared on Tuesday, North Paravur was battered by heavy downpour on Wednesday as it recorded 112 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Choondy received 92 mm, Kalamassery 87 mm, Mattancherry 27 mm, and Palluruthy 19 mm rainfall during the period.

Three relief camps have been opened in the district. The camp at M.A. Aboobaker LP School at Kakkanad houses 28 persons from 11 families, the camp at Kalamassery VHSS 20 members, and the camp at Kannenkulangara Government LP School houses two members from a single family.

More camps are likely to be opened at Vadakkekara, Kunnukara, and Kunnumpuram and for residents of Shanthipuram Colony at Thammanam.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh convened an emergency meeting in the wake of heavy rainfall in the district for two days running.

Mr. Umesh directed all tahsildars and village officers to be geared up for meeting any emergency round the clock. Tahsildars should coordinate activities from their respective taluk limits and should not leave their jurisdiction without prior permission.

The Collector got in touch with the Navy, Coast Guard, fire and rescue services, and the coastal security authorities. They reassured of all assistance in the event of any emergency. Intermittent spells of heavy rainfall have been forecast in various parts of the district. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into sea.

