North Paravur food poisoning: Salmonella bacteria found in sample

January 24, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - KOCHI:

Salmonella bacteria has been found in the samples collected after nearly 106 persons who consumed food from an eatery in North Paravur in Ernakulam suffered food poisoning on January 16.

Food poisoning was reported in people who consumed mayonnaise, ‘al-fahm’, ‘manthi’, ‘peri-peri manthi’ and mixed fried rice from Majlis Hotel near the municipal office building. The infection was found mostly in people who had mayonnaise made from raw eggs.

The presence of Salmonella was confirmed in the tests conducted by the Health Department at the Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam. The affected persons had developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhoea within five to six hours of having various food items. Salmonella infection is usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs or egg products.

Step up vigil: Health dept.

An official communication of the Health Department urged the various stakeholders in the food industry and the public to step up vigil against the increasing food poisoning incidents reported in Ernakulam. About 196 persons were affected by food poisoning since the start of the New Year. Majority had consumed food either from their educational institutions, hostels; while attending vacation camps; and from various eateries.

The Health authorities had warned against preparation of food in unhygienic conditions. The managements of various eateries, food supply and storage units should stick to the food safety norms or face legal action. Care must be taken to avoid self-medication after having symptoms like fever, diarrohe, headache and stomach ache. The affected persons should immediately seek expert treatment at various hospitals.