North Malabar Travel Bazaar to be organised in Kannur from October 17

October 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KANNUR

The North Malabar Tourism Organisation (NOMTO), a dedicated body promoting tourism in north Malabar, is set to host the much-anticipated North Malabar Travel Bazaar in the picturesque city of Kannur on October 17.

The two-day extravaganza, to be held at the serene Krishna Beach Resort at Payyambalam, is poised to invigorate tourism. Prashanth Vasudev, the Chief Tourism Consultant of NOMTO, highlighted that the event encompasses two pivotal components - a Business-to-Business meet on October 17 and a Business-to-Consumer engagement on October 18.

Mr. Vasudev underscored the significance of this event as a dynamic platform for collaboration. He said that on the 17th, esteemed buyers, hailing from tour operators across the country, will engage in substantive discussions with local tourism service providers from Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Meanwhile, on the 18th, the gates open for the public to explore these stalls and embrace the region’s tourist offerings.

He said this event promises a golden opportunity for the local community and the expatriate population residing in north Malabar to acquaint themselves with the myriad hotels, resorts, houseboats, and enchanting tourist destinations in this region.

Mr. Vasudev said focusing primarily on the south-Indian market, NOMTO aims to tap into the rich potential it offers. With particular attention to cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Mysore, Madurai, and Coimbatore, this event has also piqued the interest of tour operators from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Over 200 tour operators and 80 tourism entrepreneurs are expected to participate. A remarkable turnout of more than 75 sellers from Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad is anticipated, he said.

International flair enriches this bazaar with the active participation of destination management companies from countries such as Azerbaijan, the UAE, Thailand, and Bali. Their presence heralds the promise of an exhilarating journey to the heart of north Malabar.

Tour operators will be offered a glimpse of north Malabar’s exquisite charms during familiarisation trips to major tourist centers. They will delve into the enchanting realm of Theyyam, as the season beckons.

North Malabar also boasts renowned temples in Kannur and Kasaragod, forming a captivating temple circuit.

Esteemed writer T. Padmanabhan will be inaugurating the North Malabar Travel Bazaar.

