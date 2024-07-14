GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North Malabar rail passengers submit plea to Union Minister of State George Kurian

Published - July 14, 2024 11:38 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Passengers’ Association has submitted a petition to George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, seeking immediate action to alleviate the hardships faced by rail passengers in north Malabar. The association members met the Minister during his visit to Kasaragod on (July 14) Sunday.

The association’s primary demand is to extend the newly launched Shoranur-Kannur passenger train service to Manjeswaram. It also sought rescheduling of the Kozhikode-Mangaluru passenger train to depart at 6 p.m. instead of 2 p.m., ensuring the journey continues past Cheruvathur directly to Mangaluru at 9:30 p.m. with a halt at Cheruvathur.

Another demand is the upgrade of Kumbla station into a satellite station modelled after Kochuveli.

The association also urged the extension of two or three trains, including the Intercity, to Mangaluru from the current terminus at Kannur. They proposed making the Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express a daily service instead of the current bi-weekly schedule.

They also demanded that the Parasuram Express be allowed to stop at Kumbla, Manjeswaram, and Kotikulam.

The petition further highlighted the need to expedite the start of the Mangaluru-Rameswaram Express service twice a week and called for a new Udupi-Kottayam train service, which has already received approval from the Railway Board.

The Minister promised the association that these demands would be brought to the attention of the authorities concerned and that all necessary assistance would be provided to address the issues faced by passengers.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.