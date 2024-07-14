North Malabar rail passengers submit plea to Union Minister of State George Kurian

The Railway Passengers’ Association has submitted a petition to George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, seeking immediate action to alleviate the hardships faced by rail passengers in north Malabar. The association members met the Minister during his visit to Kasaragod on (July 14) Sunday.

The association’s primary demand is to extend the newly launched Shoranur-Kannur passenger train service to Manjeswaram. It also sought rescheduling of the Kozhikode-Mangaluru passenger train to depart at 6 p.m. instead of 2 p.m., ensuring the journey continues past Cheruvathur directly to Mangaluru at 9:30 p.m. with a halt at Cheruvathur.

Another demand is the upgrade of Kumbla station into a satellite station modelled after Kochuveli.

The association also urged the extension of two or three trains, including the Intercity, to Mangaluru from the current terminus at Kannur. They proposed making the Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express a daily service instead of the current bi-weekly schedule.

They also demanded that the Parasuram Express be allowed to stop at Kumbla, Manjeswaram, and Kotikulam.

The petition further highlighted the need to expedite the start of the Mangaluru-Rameswaram Express service twice a week and called for a new Udupi-Kottayam train service, which has already received approval from the Railway Board.

The Minister promised the association that these demands would be brought to the attention of the authorities concerned and that all necessary assistance would be provided to address the issues faced by passengers.