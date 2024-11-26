ADVERTISEMENT

North Kerala edition of Kerala Business Quiz League held

Published - November 26, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Collector Ayush Goel inaugurated the first league of the Malabar edition of the Kerala Business Quiz League in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The Quiz League is promoted by the Department of Technology, Government of Kerala, in association with the International Quizzing Association (IQA) and is held in three regions — north Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam. The focus of the Business Quiz is to stimulate and gamify eight important business areas — observation, analytical skills, decision making, time management, logical reasoning, lateral thinking, team work, and risk management.

As many as 38 companies from Kozhikode took part in the inaugural edition of the league held at UL Cyber Park on Tuesday. Similar events will be held in December and January. The winners shall take part in the State-level league to be held in 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US