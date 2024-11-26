 />

North Kerala edition of Kerala Business Quiz League held

Published - November 26, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Collector Ayush Goel inaugurated the first league of the Malabar edition of the Kerala Business Quiz League in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The Quiz League is promoted by the Department of Technology, Government of Kerala, in association with the International Quizzing Association (IQA) and is held in three regions — north Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam. The focus of the Business Quiz is to stimulate and gamify eight important business areas — observation, analytical skills, decision making, time management, logical reasoning, lateral thinking, team work, and risk management.

As many as 38 companies from Kozhikode took part in the inaugural edition of the league held at UL Cyber Park on Tuesday. Similar events will be held in December and January. The winners shall take part in the State-level league to be held in 2025.

