North Indian model will not work in Kerala: C.K. Padmanabhan

BJP leader blames State leadership for election debacle

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader C.K. Padmanabhan has lashed out at the State leadership of the party for the debacle in the Assembly election. Mr. Padmanabhan, who lost to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Dharmadam constituency, said it was foolish to think that tactics used in north India would work in Kerala as well.

“The BJP’s hope to make progress in the State has received a setback. The party leadership should seriously examine the reason for the failure,” Mr. Padmanabhan said. He said the delay in deciding the candidates, including at Kazhakuttam, was a flaw. Many party leaders and workers were complaining that they were not treated with dignity and consideration.

He further said BJP State president K. Surendran contested in two seats without holding discussions in the party. It would have been beneficial had the focus had been on Manjeswaram alone. There was no history of the party’s State president contesting in two constituencies. The experiment failed, he said.

On the poll result, he said the verdict of the people was that the LDF should continue to rule. Keralites usually did not vote for the continuity of a front in power. However, it should be understood from the verdict that a large section of people in Kerala appreciated Mr. Vijayan’s determination, firm stance, and approach, he said. Mr. Vijayan was able to realise his dream of bringing LDF to power for the second time, he added.