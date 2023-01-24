Norovirus infection: situation under control in Ernakulam, says health department

January 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Health department has said that the measures taken by it to contain the spread of norovirus infection in Kakkanad have proved effective.

The student who was admitted to the hospital with the infection has been discharged and no fresh case has been reported, it said.

Students of Classes I and 2 at a school in Kakkanad were confirmed to have contracted the infection. With 62 students and some parents showing symptoms, two samples sent to the State Public Laboratory also returned positive. Three students had sought treatment.

The district health team visited the school and online awareness classes are being conducted after ensuring closure of school for now. The toilets and classrooms were sanitised and samples from the sources of drinking water were sent for testing. All preventive measures, including super chlorination, were carried out.

If the situation remains in control, classes will be resumed by Friday.

Meanwhile, strict monitoring would be continued, district medical officer Dr S. Sreedevi said.