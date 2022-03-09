Norms for transfer of land revised

The State government has revised the conditions for transfer of land provided under the rehabilitation project for landless scheduled caste families in the State. The decision was taken by the State Cabinet on Wednesday.

Henceforth, the beneficiaries will be allowed to pledge the land for various purposes including construction of house, raising money for medical treatment, marriage of girl children, or education of children. They would only be required to get a certificate from the SC Development officer of the block concerned, municipality or corporation, stating the purpose. They will be allowed to pledge the property and house with public sector, scheduled or cooperative banks, or the SC/ST Development Corporation.