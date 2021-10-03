Kerala

Norms for international passengers revised: govt.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised the guidelines for international travellers and accordingly, all passengers from the United Kingdom will have to undergo 10 days’ quarantine compulsorily while arriving in the State, Health Minister, Veena George, said in a press release here on Sunday.

Those from South Africa, Brazil and Europe will undergo seven days’ compulsory quarantine.

All international travellers will be asked to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports in the State.

This apart, respiratory samples of travellers from the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Europe, West Asia, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe would be sent for virus genome sequencing also, as directed by the Centre.


