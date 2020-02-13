Norms for drinking water distribution

Strict guidelines have been issued for drinking water distribution in the State. The Food Safety Commissioner has called for strict adherence to regulations while distributing drinking water.

Licence should be obtained from the Food Safety Department for distributing water in tanker lorries and tanks attached to other vehicles.

The number of each vehicle should be recorded to obtain the licence, even for vehicles taken on rent.

‘Drinking water’ should be displayed on the vehicles. Else, water for other purposes should be displayed. Licence number too should be displayed.

Chlorination

The vehicle should have a chlorine test kit and a person who knows how to use it. The insides of the tankers should have a prescribed coating. Tanks should be chlorinated. Hoses and pumps used for distribution should be decontaminated.

The drinking water should be chlorinated and purified before distribution. Water sources other than the Kerala Water Authority should have a a food business operator licence.

Water should be collected only from places that have a licence. A certificate attesting to the safety of water from the sources should be obtained once every six months.

Water source

Vehicles and the tankers attached to them should have the licence, lab report attesting to the safety of the drinking water, and certificate containing details of tanker capacity and coating. The licence of the water source, details, distribution centres, and documents related to hygiene should also be in their possession.

Consumers should buy water only from distributors who have the food safety licence.

Hotels, restaurants, flats, hospitals, residences and others in need of drinking water should maintain a register containing details of the distributors. Source, quantity of drinking water purchased, licence details of the distributor, and copy of the contract should also be maintained.

Toll-free number

Legal action will be taken against those violating the guidelines, the Food Safety Commissioner has said. For details, call toll-free number 1800 425 1125.