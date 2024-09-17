Norms for asset creation activities under MGNREGS

The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has fixed strict norms for asset creation activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) after anomalies were noticed in the implementation in some cases. Asset creation activities including creation of farm ponds, waste management systems, wells or cattle sheds, in land owned by individuals should be done mainly for priority sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sections for which such activities can be taken up include Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, denotified tribes, Below Poverty Line families, households headed by women or physically challenged and beneficiaries of land reforms or other government housing schemes. Small scale farmers can also be considered after providing benefits to the above categories. However, it has to be ensured that their primary source of revenue is from agriculture. The grama sabha and the grama panchayat have to ensure that the beneficiaries chosen are deserving of the same.

A work order with the details of the maximum amount of materials that can be used and the amount of funds to be provided from MGNREGS for the work should be given to the beneficiary before the work begins. The beneficiary also has to enter into a contract with the grama panchayat before the work begins.

The gramapanchayat overseer/engineer has to monitor the asset creation activities and check whether the works are being carried out as per the estimate. Funds should be released only on completion of the work. Social audit reports have in the past highlighted instances of funds being released while the work remained incomplete. Action will be taken against the officials responsible in such cases.

In the creation of public assets, some grama panchayats have been found to be handing over the works to contractors instead of providing the job to MGNREGS workers. All the works under MGNREGS should have the administrative sanction of the grama panchayat. Atleast 60% of the works should be in agriculture or allied activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.