Norms eased for Sabarimala devotees

Overnight stay at Sannidhanam allowed by laying ‘viri’

In view of the opening of the traditional trekking path to Sabarimala, the authorities have decided to permit the overnight stay of devotees at the Sannidhanam by laying ‘viri.’

As part of it, the space atop the Annadana Mandapam, where about 5,000 persons can be accommodated at a time, will be opened to devotees from December 14. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Arjun Pandian.

The meeting also decided to keep the emergency medical centres of the Health department on the traditional route open during night and continue with the distribution of medicinal water. The distribution of snacks to the devotees on the traditional route will continue in the absence of temporary shops.