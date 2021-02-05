Normal train services to be delayed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 February 2021 19:43 IST

Railway Board reviewing pandemic situation on a daily basis

Restoration of normal train services and allowing unreserved passengers to commute will be delayed further in view of the prevailing situation owing to COVID-19 in the country.

Replying to queries at a virtual press meet from Chennai on Friday to brief the allocations made in 2021-2022 Union Budget for the railway network of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas said the Railway Board was reviewing the situation on a daily basis and the situation was not conducive for restoring full services. “No decision has been taken in this regard. Normality can be restored if the situation improves,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The situation in Kerala is not comfortable and there is a spike in cases,” he said in reply to a query. Southern Railway has allowed movement of unreserved passengers only on suburban trains.

The General Manager said the origin and destination of trains would be announced at major stations to avoid the confusion prevailing among commuters owing to the numbering of the special trains that are currently plying.