‘Normal’ southwest monsoon for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 September 2021 23:24 IST

State averaged 1,718.8 mm between June 1 and September 30

After running a deficit for much of the southwest monsoon season, Kerala has managed to wrap up the 2021 edition with a ‘normal’ scorecard.

This year, the percentage departure from the ‘normal’ rainfall for the season stood at -16%. Departures between -19% and +19% are deemed ‘normal rainfall’ under the India Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria.

Between June 1 and September 30 -- the southwest monsoon period -- Kerala averaged 1,718.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 2,049.2 mm.

Nine districts recorded normal rainfall this season: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram. Among the districts, only Pathanamthitta recorded excess rainfall this season by 4%. Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Wayanad recorded deficits. Wayanad ran a deficit of 32%, the highest.

Lakshadweep and Mahe also recorded a deficient monsoon this year.

The 2021 edition of the southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on June 3. In 2020 also Kerala had recorded a normal monsoon. The State recorded 2,227.9 mm (+9%) against 2,049.2 mm.

Heavy rain forecast

Heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala from October 1, Friday to October 4, the IMD said on Thursday.

Yellow alert has been issued for several districts till October 4. On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Idukki are on yellow alert.

“Due to an easterly trough, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over south peninsular India from October 1 with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka during October 1 to 4,” the IMD noted.

Officially, the northeast monsoon season extends from October 1 to December 31. Northeast monsoon rainfall usually commences in Kerala around October 15. Last year, Kerala had recorded a 26% deficit in the northeast monsoon quota.