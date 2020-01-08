Kerala

Normal life hit hard in Kollam

Paikkada Road at Chamakada wears a deserted look on Wednesday following a nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centre’s anti-labour policies.

Scarce turnout of employees at work in most sectors

Normal traffic was affected in Kollam though a considerable number of two-wheelers and private vehicles were seen in the morning hours of the 24-hour general strike called by the trade unions.

No taxi, bus services

While taxi services, private buses and autorickshaws totally stayed off the road, KSRTC services to Sabarimala were not interrupted. In Kollam city, many of the shops and restaurants downed their shutters around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and all the business outlets remained closed on Wednesday.

Offices closed

The busy market roads at Chinnakada and other parts wore a deserted look and the representatives of various trade unions took out marches and demonstrations in various parts of Kollam.

Most offices remained closed and the remaining ones registered very low attendance.

Workers in cashew, plantation and fishing sector participated in the strike.

Only a handful of the 1,500 plus employees of the Postal Department turned up for work and all post offices and RMS (Railway Mail Service) were hit. Head post offices in Kollam, Kottarakara, Karunagappally and Punalur did not function.

