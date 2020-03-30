Norm to get alcohol

Alcohol will now be made available to those experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms, as per the new government order on Monday.

The ‘patient’ has to take an OP ticket at a health centre or a hospital in the government sector and get examined for withdrawal symptoms. When the doctor’s prescription is shown at an Excise Department office, a pass for a specified quantity of alcohol will be given. With the pass, the suggested quantity of alcohol can be obtained from Bevco outlets. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has condemned the order that makes the “medical practitioner prescribe alcohol as a medicine for withdrawal symptom.”

State president of KGMOA Joseph Chacko said the government infrastructure was capable of providing treatment for withdrawal symptoms with medicines and counselling. Besides, withdrawal symptoms are decided by a psychiatrist after detailed examination. Not all doctors can diagnose such symptoms in an alcoholic, said Dr. Chacko.

The order is akin to prescribing alcohol without saying so, he said. “The queue in front of the Bevco outlet will be in the hospitals now and it could lead to a difficult situation when the health segment is battling to contain the COVID-19,” said Dr. Chacko.

Dr. Chacko said the order had a high probability of being misused. It would add to the stress of the medical officers. He said there could be violence in hospitals if a medical officer refused to accept a patient’s withdrawal symptoms.