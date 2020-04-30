NoRKs from UAE top applicants’ list

As much as 43% of the Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who have registered online to return to the State is from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Till Thursday, 3,53,468 NoRKs from 201 countries have registered on the website of the NoRKA-Roots to return to the State. Among them, 1,53,660 are from the UAE. NoRKs from Saudi Arabia — 47,268 — are in the second position among those who registered on www.registernorkaroots.org.

GCC countries

Malayalis from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar follow on the list.

From the United Kingdom, 2,112 have registered, followed by 1,895 from the United States and 1,764 from Ukraine.

The online registration for NoRKs who are unable to return to the country due to the ban on international flights to the country owing to the COVID-19 situation commenced on Sunday and is continuing.

From other States

Within 24 hours of the launch of online registration for Malayalis stranded in other States on Wednesday evening, 94,483 have registered on the website.

The highest registration is from Karnataka (30,576), followed by Tamil Nadu (29,181) and Maharashtra (13,113). A total of 2,527 have registered from Delhi. Malayalis from Uttar Pradesh (1,813), Madhya Pradesh (1,671), Gujarat (2,690), Andhra Pradeesh (2,816), West Bengal (650), Assam (181) and Jammu and Kashmir (149) have also registered to return to Kerala.

A hundred people stranded in Lakshwadeep and 84 from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands too have registered to return to Kerala.