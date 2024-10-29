GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NoRKA warns public to be vigilant against fake recruitment ads

Published - October 29, 2024 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), has advised people to be vigilant against advertisements in various new media platforms regarding job opportunities abroad, fake investment opportunities targeting expatriates, money chains, student visa offers, and recruitment through visit visas. The warning comes amid increasing complaints that candidates are being cheated through fake advertisements.

The details of the recruitment agency and the employer in the advertisements should be ensured primarily, according to a release issued by the NoRKA-Roots here on Tuesday. One can check whether the recruitment agency is accredited through the Ministry of External Affairs’ e-migrate portal (https://emigrate.gov.in). In addition, the recruitment license number of the agencies should be displayed in all advertisements. The veracity of the advertisements can be checked by contacting the protector of emigrants (POE) offices under the Ministry of External Affairs at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam in person or by phone.

Victims of fraud should file a complaint with the POE, Operation Shubhayatra in NoRKA-Roots and the nearest police station. For complaints and inquiries, toll-free and helpline numbers are available, including 1800 11 3090, international helpline numbers +91 11 26885021, +91 11 40503090, Malayalam helpline numbers 0484-2314900, 2314901 (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.).  Grievance can also be emailed to helpline@mea.gov.in

Published - October 29, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.