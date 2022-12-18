NoRKA to prepare mobility calendar to aid migration of professionals

December 18, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), will prepare a mobility calendar to aid migration of professionals to emerging overseas job markets.

After COVID-19, there has been a visible shift in the approach to talent hunt by developed countries. To make use of this, the NoRKA is planning to come up with a sector-specific and demand-specific migration mobility calendar.

NoRKA Roots Chief Executive Officer K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri told The Hindu that recently the NoRKA authorities met a Finnish business delegation in New Delhi as part of an organised talent hunt by Finland from India. The delegation comprising officials from leading international recruitment agencies from Finland showcased their sector-specific requirements and demands in areas like teaching, nursing, Information Technology (IT), accounting, and kindergarten teachers.

“This is the first time a foreign country approaches us for their multi-sectoral talent hunt. Earlier, we signed a triple-win agreement with Germany for recruiting health-care professionals to Germany. It provided periodic recruitment and training to health-care professionals from the State with the aim of supplying over 1,000 nurses a year. Similarly, the NoRKA signed a placement agreement with Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) in the U.K. last October to recruit health-care professionals and social workers,” said Mr. Namboothiri.

Earlier, the professionals from the State used to approach various agencies as part of skilled migration. But now foreign countries have started to reach out to the State authorities with a clear focus on sector-wise recruitment. To make use of this opportunity, the NoRKA will have to prepare a mobility calendar based on the requirement of target countries. For instance, around 38.4% of Indian nurses are from Kerala, and with 221 engineering colleges and 83 polytechnic colleges, Kerala produces over 50,000 trained engineers and technicians each year, according to NoRKA.

The calendar will give a clear picture of the academic qualifications, language skills, and experience of the talent in the State. “In the case of Finland, there will be more deep engagement in the coming days to decide category- and sub-category-wise recruitments. Similarly, the mobility calendar has to be prepared for various countries based on their demands with a periodic update on the talent pool in the State,” said Mr. Namboothiri.