NoRKA signs MoU with German agency

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan watches as an MoU is signed between NoRKA and the German Federal Employment Agency in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for nursing jobs.

Thiruvananthapuram

03 December 2021 00:38 IST

Agreement to provide job opportunities for Malayali nurses in Germany

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) has entered into an agreement with the German Federal Employment Agency to provide job opportunities for Malayali nurses in Germany. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said NoRKA’s efforts to tap emerging possibilities in tune with the changes in the global employment sector were paying off. In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said the drive named Triple Win was expected to provide employment for the 8,500-odd nursing graduates passing out from various institutes in Kerala every year. Noting that there are large number of nursing vacancies in Germany post-COVID, he said over 25 lakh vacancies are expected to be generated in the health sector across the world. Mr.Vijayan said the initiative to tap job opportunities in Germany was the first step to opening up the vast potential in other European countries. German Consul General Achim Burkart arrived in the State to sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Advertising

Advertising