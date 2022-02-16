NoRKA sets up special cell to help stranded expatriates in Ukraine

Embassy issues advisory to Indians in Ukraine

In view of the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, NoRKA Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA), has set up a special cell to make necessary interventions in ensuring the safety of Keralites stranded in Ukraine.

P. Sreeramakrishnan, resident vice chairman of the agency, on Wednesday said the Principal Secretary and the CEO of the NORKA are in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already issued an advisory informing Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving the country temporarily, he said.

Indians are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, apart from keeping the embassy informed about the status of their presence in the country to help the embassy reach them when required. The embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indians in Ukraine, the advisory said.

“As of now, there is no need to worry. The air services from Ukraine is going on smoothly,” said Mr. Sreeramakrishnan.

Keralites requiring assistance can contact +380997300483, +380997300428 or mail to cosn1.kyiv@mea.gov.in. Families and relatives of Keralites in Ukraine can also avail themselves of necessary information by contacting the toll-free number 1800 425 3939 or mailing to ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in.