NoRKA-Roots seminar

Kozhikode

NoRKA-Roots is organising a seminar on 'Expatriates and Development' at Kozhikode Town Hall on June 11 as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha. A 51-member organising committee headed by Kerala Pravasi Kshemanidhi Board Director Badusha Kadalundi and NoRKA-Roots regional manager T.Aneesh has been formed for the purpose.