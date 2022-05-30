NoRKA-Roots seminar
Kozhikode
NoRKA-Roots is organising a seminar on 'Expatriates and Development' at Kozhikode Town Hall on June 11 as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha. A 51-member organising committee headed by Kerala Pravasi Kshemanidhi Board Director Badusha Kadalundi and NoRKA-Roots regional manager T.Aneesh has been formed for the purpose.
