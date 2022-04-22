NoRKA-Roots moots cruise project

Ponnani-Lakshadweep voyage as pilot initiative in September

Kerala government undertaking NoRKA-Roots is exploring the possibility of launching a shipping service linking ports in the State with destinations such as Lakshadweep and Goa with the support of non-resident Keralite (NoRK) investors.

A meeting chaired by NoRKA-Roots resident vice chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday for assessing the feasibility of the project decided to organise a Ponnani-Lakshadweep voyage as a pilot initiative in September.

The broad idea behind the project is a cruise service which will link the minor ports of Vizhinjam, Kollam, Ponnani, Beypore and Azheekal in the State with Lakshadweep, Goa and Mangalapuram. The project has the potential to open up huge possibilities in tourism, the government said on Friday.

Ships that can accommodate 150 to 200 passengers will be used for the service. Ticket fares will be finalised after consultations with cruise company respresentatives.

Kannur Port officer Pradeesh Nair has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the proposal.

NoRKA-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri, Kerala Maritime Board chairman N. S. Pillai, shipping company representatives, tour company operators and port officers attended the meeting organised under the aegis of the NoRKA Business Facilitation Centre.